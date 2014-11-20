(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 20 The South Korean won fell to its weakest level in 15-months on Thursday as it chased the yen's decline, which dropped to a fresh 7-year low against the greenback.

The falls stemmed from minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that showed U.S. central bankers were relatively unconcerned about the strong dollar.

The won was quoted at 1,115.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its lowest level since Aug. 28, 2013. The local currency ended Wednesday's session at 1,106.3.

South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday, as concerns were raised over the country's export health given the weakening yen and more signs of economic slowdown in China, South Korea's largest trading partner.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.45 percent at 1,958.04 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)