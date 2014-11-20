REFILE-UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Nov 20 The South Korean won fell to its weakest level in 15-months on Thursday as it chased the yen's decline, which dropped to a fresh 7-year low against the greenback.
The falls stemmed from minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that showed U.S. central bankers were relatively unconcerned about the strong dollar.
The won was quoted at 1,115.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its lowest level since Aug. 28, 2013. The local currency ended Wednesday's session at 1,106.3.
South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday, as concerns were raised over the country's export health given the weakening yen and more signs of economic slowdown in China, South Korea's largest trading partner.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.45 percent at 1,958.04 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
DOW JONES FUTURES AND NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.1 PCT, S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.2 PCT