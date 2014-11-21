(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 21 The South Korean won closed a shade higher against the dollar on Friday, underpinned by short-covering and a rebound in the Japanese yen.

The local currency was quoted at 1,113.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Thursday's closing rate of 1,115.1.

The won notched a weekly loss of 1.2 percent for a fourth-consecutive week of declines, the longest losing streak since May, 2013.

South Korean shares edged higher on Friday as risk appetites were supported by cheery U.S. economic data as well as a rebound in the yen easing the pressure on local exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.35 percent to close at 1,964.84. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Anand Basu)