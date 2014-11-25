* Won rangebound as yen holds steady; BOJ reveals nothing new * Shares near 7-week high as investors take a breather By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 25 The South Korean won was locked in a tight range on Tuesday morning, as exporter demand for settlements offset steady pressure from the weakening Japanese yen. The local currency was quoted at 1,113.3 to the dollar as of 0215 GMT, down from Monday's close of 1,112.3. The won has closely tracked the yen's movements in recent sessions on wariness over possible official intervention. "Despite risky assets receiving a boost from China's rate cut, the yen's move back above 118 to the dollar is still applying a weakening bias for the won as well," said Hong Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin Economic Research Institute. The yen/won cross-rate was skirting just above the 9.4 level, hovering near a 6-year low hit last Thursday. South Korean shares drifted slightly lower on Tuesday morning, as investors consolidated gains after a China-inspired rally in the previous session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.15 percent at 1,975.63 points as of 0215 GMT. The KOSPI touched a seven-week high on Monday after China, South Korea's largest trading partner, cut interest rates last Friday for the first time in two years. SK Hynix climbed 2.4 percent, buoyed by forecasts from several brokerages tipping the chipmaker will post record quarterly profits in the October-December period. S.M. Entertainment Co rose 4 percent on media reports saying Alibaba Group Holdings was considering an investment in the country's largest K-Pop talent agency. S.M shares rose as much as the daily limit of 15 percent earlier but surrendered gains after it said in a statement that the report was "not true," although it was in discussion with many parties about a potential partnership. Defensive plays such as consumer staples outperformed the broader market. Foreign investors underpinned the market, having gobbled up a net 76.5 billion won ($68.74 million) worth of shares approaching midday, poised for a sixth-straight buying session. December futures on three-year treasury bonds added 3 basis points to trade at 108.21. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,113.3 1,112.3 Yen/won 9.4220/253 9.4092 *KTB futures 108.21 108.18 KOSPI 1,975.63 1,978.54 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)