* KOSPI flat amid mixed signals, holding near 7-week high * Samsung Techwin falls 15 pct as Samsung Group sells 4 affiliates * Won firmer as dollar stumbles on falling consumer confidence By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 26 South Korean shares drifted sideways on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, hovering just below a 7-week high as market participants oscillated between opposing signals on the health of the U.S. economy. Earlier Wall Street gains triggered by a surprising upward revision of U.S. third-quarter growth were knocked back after U.S. consumer confidence fell short of forecasts and slumped to a five-month low. "The data indicating weak consumer sentiment came at a bad time, when consumer spending is such a key driving force for the U.S. economy especially with the busy holiday shopping season coming up," said Hong Seok-chan, an analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.04 percent at 1,981.00 points as of 0200 GMT. Shares in Samsung Techwin plummeted by the daily bourse limit of 15 percent after Samsung Group said it was selling its stake in the defence subsidiary to Hanwha Group as part of an organisational restructuring of the business empire. The sale is part of a wider 1.9 trillion won ($1.72 billion) deal involving three other affiliates including unlisted Samsung General Chemicals, Samsung Thales, and Samsung Total Petrochemicals, all of which are being transferred to Hanwha Group. Hanwha Corp shares climbed 2.1 percent following the news. The South Korean won was firmer on Wednesday, as the greenback slipped on the unexpected drop in consumer confidence while the yen rose after the Bank of Japan minutes showed board members' were concerned over the risks of more easing. The won was quoted at 1,106.7 to the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to Tuesday's closing rate of 1,109.1. December futures on three-year treasury bonds added 3 basis points to trade at 108.27. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,106.7 1,109.1 Yen/won 9.3954/4021 9.4013 *KTB futures 108.27 108.24 KOSPI 1,981.00 1,980.21 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)