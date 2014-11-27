* Samsung Elec jumps 8 pct after $2 bln share buyback plan * Won higher as soft U.S. economic data weighs on dollar By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 27 South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday, underpinned by sharp gains in Samsung Electronics after the index heavyweight announced a share buyback plan outside trading hours on Wednesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.54 percent at 1,991.53 points as of 0150 GMT, extending a seven-week intraday high. Samsung Electronics, the most valuable firm listed on the KOSPI and accounts for 15 percent of its total market capitalization, jumped more than 8 percent after saying it was buying back $2 billion of its own shares to boost shareholder value. The order book for Samsung shares exceeded 600 billion won ($544.61 million) by mid-morning, more than a quarter of the KOSPI's total turnover volume of 2.2 trillion won. "For a long time, Samsung has resisted calls to hike dividends or buy back shares despite its massive cash holdings, but this latest move signals that Samsung may be warming to a more shareholder-friendly market policy," said Doh Hyun-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities in a note to clients. The rally extended to other Samsung affiliates, with Samsung C&T climbing 4.7 percent while Samsung SDI gained 3 percent. Brokerages bucked wider trends to trade lower across the board, with investors were underwhelmed by the government's new measures to boost the equity markets. South Korea said on Wednesday it will double the stock investment ceiling for the country's postal service and also double the daily price movement limit for individual shares during the first half of 2015. "The measures announced fell short of market hopes such as more tax breaks for stock transactions," Park So-yeon, a market analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. Woori Investment & Securities tumbled 6.8 percent while Daewoo Securities slumped 6.4 percent. The South Korean won was firmer on Thursday, as the dollar continued to pull back in the wake of its latest rally after a string of disappointing U.S. economic data. The won was quoted at 1,101.8 to the dollar as of 0150 GMT, compared to Wednesday's closing rate of 1,106.5. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 1 basis point to trade at 108.25. 0150 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,101.8 1,106.5 Yen/won 9.3698/739 9.3661 *KTB futures 108.25 108.26 KOSPI 1,991.53 1,980.84 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)