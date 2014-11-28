* Shipyards and refiners buffeted by plummeting oil prices * Won retreats on spectre of intervention as yen falls By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 28 South Korean shares edged lower on Friday, led by sharp falls in the energy and shipbuilding sectors after oil prices plunged to a four-year low on OPEC's decision not to reduce output despite a supply glut. U.S. crude tumbled 6.9 percent and benchmark Brent futures was on track for its biggest monthly fall since 2008 after Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Nanami told reporters that OPEC will not cut oil production. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.15 percent at 1,979.07 points as of 0210 GMT. "Sluggish oil demand amid slowing global growth has resulted in inventory losses for local refiners, exacerbated by the strong dollar," said Shinhan Investment & Securities in a note to clients. The KRX Energy & Chemical sector was one of the worst-hit sub-index on the main board, slumping 3.2 percent. Among its key components, SK Innovation tumbled 5.8 percent while LG Chem fell 3.1 percent. Local shipyards, heavily reliant on export contracts for offshore rigs, drillships, and floating production and storage facilities, were also hammered by falling oil prices. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering skidded 7.2 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries slid 4.3 percent. Airline stocks benefited from cheaper oil on the prospect of lower jet fuel costs, with Asiana Airlines soaring 5.9 percent and Korean Air jumping 4.6 percent. Samsung Electronics was up 2 percent, extending Thursday's outsized gains on the announcement of a $2 billion share buyback plan. In the currency space, the South Korean won fell, tracking falls in the yen with investors wary of possible intervention by financial authorities to check the won's strength against the Japanese currency. The local currency was quoted at 1,104.3 to the dollar as of 0210 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,098.4. December futures on three-year treasury bonds added 11 basis points to 108.31. 0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,104.3 1,098.4 Yen/won 9.3401/451 9.3661 *KTB futures 108.31 108.20 KOSPI 1,979.07 1,982.09 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)