* Won lowest in 15-mths on weak oil price, underperforming exports * Energy, shipyard counters weigh on shares as oil plunges By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 1 The South Korean won fell more than 1 percent to a fresh 15-month low against the dollar on Monday while stocks sank, after data showed South Korean exports declined the most since February 2013. The won was quoted at 1,118.2 to the dollar as of 0140 GMT, compared with Friday's close of 1,107.9. The won briefly touched 1,120, a level not seen since Aug. 23, 2013. Exports fell 1.9 percent in November from a year earlier as plunging oil prices and a weak yen took their toll on South Korea's export-reliant economy. The won was also pressured by the greenback's rally against commodity-linked currencies after U.S. crude oil plunged more than 10 percent on Friday in its biggest one-day rout in over five years. The dollar rose to a seven-year high against the yen, prompting investor caution over possible market intervention by South Korea to check the won's strength versus the falling Japanese currency. South Korean shares also fell on Monday, dragged down by sharp losses in energy counters and shipyards as oil prices remained under pressure following OPEC's decision last week not to cut production despite a supply glut. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.77 percent at 1,965.56 points as of 0140 GMT. "Cheap energy prices are beneficial for demand in the long run, but short-term volatility and risk aversion in immediately vulnerable sectors are unavoidable," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, tumbled 5.6 percent while petrochemicals giant LG Chem fell 4.4 percent. Shipyards, highly dependant on export orders for drillships and offshore platforms, were the biggest losers on Monday so far, with Hyundai Heavy Industries down 5.3 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering sagged 5.4 percent. December futures on three-year treasury bonds added 3 basis points to trade at 108.39. 0140 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,118.2 1,107.9 Yen/won 9.3974/4015 9.3682 *KTB futures 108.39 108.36 KOSPI 1,965.56 1,980.78 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ryan Woo)