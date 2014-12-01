GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks set for best week since July, dollar dips further after Fed
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path
SEOUL Dec 1 The South Korean won fell to a fresh 15-month low on Monday after a plunge in oil prices and commodity-linked currencies triggered a broad rally in the U.S. dollar.
The won was quoted at 1,113.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of domestic trade on Monday, compared to Friday's closing rate of 1,107.9.
The currency was further weighed by data showing an unexpected fall in South Korea's exports in November, strengthening expectations of another rate cut by the country's central bank.
Monday was the first day of direct, onshore yuan/won trade, with the Chinese currency quoted at 180.77 won per yuan at the close, compared to 180.30 at the open. The total daily turnover was 5.39 billion yuan.
South Korean shares fell, dragged down by sharp declines in energy and shipbuilding counters after oil prices tumbled to five-year lows.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.8 percent to 1,965.22 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as the yen held steady against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer interest rate hikes than some investors had expected.
By Susan Mathew March 17 Southeast Asian shares gained on Friday, with Indonesia hitting a record high, as the dollar rally eased after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of monetary tightening. Broader Asian markets were higher as the U.S. dollar fell to a near five-week low after the Fed on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for two additional rate increases this year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent. "Regi