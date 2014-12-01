(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 1 The South Korean won fell to a fresh 15-month low on Monday after a plunge in oil prices and commodity-linked currencies triggered a broad rally in the U.S. dollar.

The won was quoted at 1,113.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of domestic trade on Monday, compared to Friday's closing rate of 1,107.9.

The currency was further weighed by data showing an unexpected fall in South Korea's exports in November, strengthening expectations of another rate cut by the country's central bank.

Monday was the first day of direct, onshore yuan/won trade, with the Chinese currency quoted at 180.77 won per yuan at the close, compared to 180.30 at the open. The total daily turnover was 5.39 billion yuan.

South Korean shares fell, dragged down by sharp declines in energy and shipbuilding counters after oil prices tumbled to five-year lows.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.8 percent to 1,965.22 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)