* Market sentiment lifted by robust U.S. economic data * Won falls, pressured by broad dlr strength and weak yen By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 4 South Korean shares rose on Thursday underpinned by strength in shipyards, energy and auto firms as signs of resilience in the U.S. economy encouraged investors amid slowing global growth. The U.S. private sector added jobs at a brisk pace last month, fewer than expected but strong enough to indicate limited domestic impact from a sluggish global economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.63 percent at 1,982.17 points as of 0150 GMT. Market players will be keeping a close eye on a policy meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day for clues on additional easing. "Although it doesn't seem likely that the ECB will start buying bonds right away, they've definitely shown to have an easing bias and it's only a matter of time before more stimulus measures are introduced," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea. Recently pummelled shipbuilders outperformed the broader market, with Hyundai Heavy Industries rallying 5 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 4.2 percent. The South Korean won fell as the dollar surged to a fresh, five-year high against a basket of currencies on continued signs of strength in the U.S. economy compared to its struggling major peers. The local currency was quoted at 1,114.4 to the dollar as of 0150 GMT, compared with Wednesday's close of 1,112.9. The won is also under pressure from the falling Japanese yen , which has plumbed a series of 7-year lows in recent sessions and is approaching the psychologically significant level of 120 yen to the dollar. The soft yen has pushed the yen/won cross-rate below 9.3 to a six-year low, adding to the rising risk of intervention by financial authorities to curb the won's strength against the yen. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 11 basis points to trade at 107.99, as foreigners sold them in bulk to hedge their long positions. 0150 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,114.4 1,112.9 Yen/won 9.2922/3074 9.3065 *KTB futures 107.99 108.10 KOSPI 1,982.17 1,969.91 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional Reporting by Seunggyu Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)