* Won gains seen capped as weak yen highlights intervention risk * Shares flat, bargain-hunting lifts battered energy counters By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 5 The South Korean won held onto moderate early gains on Friday, as dollar bulls awaited the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day. The won was quoted at 1,111.8 to the dollar as of 0140 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,115.2. A rebound in the euro against the dollar lent further support, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave little fresh clues on the bank's quantitative easing plan. The won has eased 0.35 percent against the dollar so far this week, as a sharp decline in oil prices and a positive U.S. economic outlook fuelled bullish bets on the greenback. The won's gains were limited against the yen, as dealers were wary of potential intervention by the South Korean authorities to temper the won's strength against a Japanese currency that has been plumbing seven-year lows against the dollar. The yen/won cross rate dropped to 9.2660 won per yen its daily trough, placing the won near its strongest in six-years against the Japanese currency. South Korean policymakers have repeatedly stressed that a weakening yen is harmful to local exporters, who compete in many overlapping sectors abroad with their Japanese rivals. South Korean shares were nearly unchanged on Friday after trading across a narrow range, although bargain-hunting in recently battered stocks offered limited support. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.08 percent at 1,985.11 points as of 0140 GMT. Refiners, hammered in recent sessions by a sharp fall in oil prices, rebounded as investors bought them on the dip with S-Oil shares rallying 5.3 percent. Hyundai Rotem climbed 3.6 percent after saying shortly before the closing bell on Thursday that it won a 351 billion won ($315.59 million) order to construct a water treatment plant in Qatar. December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged, trading at 107.99. 0140 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,111.8 1,115.2 Yen/won 9.2750/783 9.2778 *KTB futures 107.99 107.99 KOSPI 1,985.11 1,986.61 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)