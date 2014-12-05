(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 5 The South Korean won edged higher on Friday as dollar bulls paused ahead of the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, although gains were capped by fears of intervention by financial authorities amid prolonged weakness in the yen.

The won was quoted at 1,114.1 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's close of 1,115.2 and down 0.6 percent for the week.

South Korean shares closed nearly unchanged after trading in a tight range all session, although bargain-hunting in battered sectors provided limited support.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed flat at 1,986.62 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)