(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Dec 5 The South Korean won edged
higher on Friday as dollar bulls paused ahead of the release of
U.S. non-farm payrolls data, although gains were capped by fears
of intervention by financial authorities amid prolonged weakness
in the yen.
The won was quoted at 1,114.1 to the dollar at
the end of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's close of
1,115.2 and down 0.6 percent for the week.
South Korean shares closed nearly unchanged after trading in
a tight range all session, although bargain-hunting in battered
sectors provided limited support.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
flat at 1,986.62 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)