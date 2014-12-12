* KOSPI posts modest rebound after falling to 7-wk low on Thursday * Won falls as dollar finds support from U.S. data, rate outlook By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 12 South Korean shares edged higher after slumping to a seven-week low in the previous session, poised to end four days of losses as investors took heart from strong U.S. economic data. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.31 percent at 1,922.54 points as of 0220 GMT. U.S. consumer spending grew briskly in November, the latest indication that the economy was on track for robust growth. The South Korean exchange's main index posted broad gains across the board, with 14 out of 17 KRX industry sub-indices trading in positive territory. Shares in Korean Air fell 2.1 percent, however, after prosecutors seized documents from the airline's headquarters to investigate claims that its former vice president had violated aviation safety laws, in connection with the controversial "nut-rage" incident. The South Korean won fell on Friday as the dollar was boosted by the strong U.S. data, strengthening the case for an early rate hike next year by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The won was quoted at 1,105.0 to the dollar as of 0220 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,100.9. "With much of the profit taking and positional adjustments in the dollar now out of the way, the upcoming rate meeting by the Fed and an expected election victory by Abe are lending more strength to dollar bulls," said Hong Seok-chan, an analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute. The won was further weighed by foreign selling in the equity markets, as offshore funds dumped 109.5 billion won ($99.13 million) worth of shares on the main bourse by late morning. Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve's rate meeting next week for further cues, where the continued use or absence of a pledge to keep interest rates low for a "considerable time" will be closely monitored. December futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked 1 basis point higher to trade at 108.10. 0220 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,105.0 1,100.9 Yen/won 9.2896/929 9.2834 *KTB futures 108.10 108.09 KOSPI 1,922.54 1,916.59 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)