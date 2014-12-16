* Risk-aversion reigns as oil prices fall relentlessly * Won find reprieve in safe-haven yen rebound; FOMC eyed By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 16 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday after oil prices slid to fresh 5-1/2 year lows, fuelling deflation concerns and prompting investors to cut their exposure to risky emerging market assets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,913.68 points as of 0200 GMT. "Low oil prices are beneficial for global growth in the long-term, but it needs to survive the immediate shock especially in economies that are heavily reliant on commodity exports," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at SK Securities. Foreign investors were poised for a fifth-straight selling session amid global risk flight, dumping a net 214.9 billion won ($196.23 million) worth of equities on the main bourse by late morning. Broad declines were seen across the main board as losing shares outnumbered winners by a ratio of more than 2 to 1. Shipbuilders led the declines, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering falling 2.3 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries shedding 2 percent. South Korean shipyards are heavily reliant on export orders for drilling rigs and offshore energy production and storage facilities. Korea Electric Power Corp plunged 7.2 percent on reports that South Korean President Park Geun-hye has called for a cut in utility rates in light of lower energy costs. The South Korean won firmed as dollar bulls took pause ahead of a key rate meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, finding further relief as safe-haven bids in the yen supported a rebound in the Japanese currency. Market players will be keeping a close eye on whether the Fed makes critical changes to its policy statement and gives its clearest indication yet of its determination to normalise interest rates. The won currency was quoted at 1,095.7 to the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to Monday's closing rate of 1,099.1. December futures on three-year treasury bonds added 6 basis points to trade at 108.16. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,095.7 1,099.1 Yen/won 9.3099/149 9.3065 *KTB futures 108.16 108.10 KOSPI 1,913.68 1,920.36 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)