* KOSPI surges as Fed indicates no rush to raise interest rates * Won treads water as investors await BOJ policy meeting By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 19 South Korean shares rallied on Friday, tracking sharp overnight gains as Wall Street welcomed the U.S. Federal Reserve's reassuring remarks on the timing of its next interest rate hike. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.58 percent at 1,927.50 points as of 0225 GMT, poised to snap a four-day losing streak. The main index had declined in eight of the last nine sessions en route to a 4.5 percent slide for the period, battered by a collapse in oil prices and financial turmoil in Russia. "The change in the Fed's policy statement highlights a shift from a time-focused decision on rate normalisation to a more data-dependant one," said James Huh, an economist at Samsung Securities. "But they were clear to emphasise that the wording change was still in line with their basic guidance on rates, a dovish footnote to minimize any shock in the markets," he said. Broad gains were seen across the board, as winning shares outnumbered losers more than 2 to 1. Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable firm accounting for 15 percent of the KOSPI's market capitalisation, rallied 4 percent on hopes of higher dividend payouts and recovering profits. Cheil Industries surged 11 percent, having already doubled the listing price in a successful market debut on Thursday, South Korea's largest IPO in four years. Energy counters bucked trends to underperform the wider market as oil prices resumed their fall, with LG Chem sliding 1.3 percent while Lotte Chemical shed 0.6 percent. The South Korean won was nearly flat on Friday after wandering across a narrow range, as investors awaited further cues before the outcome of Bank of Japan's policy meeting. The local currency was quoted at 1,101.4 to the dollar as of 0225 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,101.5. March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 2 basis points to trade at 107.88. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,101.4 1,101.5 Yen/won 9.2577/618 9.2448 *KTB futures 107.88 107.86 KOSPI 1,927.50 1,897.50 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)