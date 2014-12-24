* Won falls; market eyes intervention with yen/won near 6-year low * Shares higher; Hyundai up nearly 3 pct on hopes of dividend hike By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 24 The South Korean won fell on Wednesday morning as the dollar rallied broadly after stunningly strong U.S. economic growth data prompted markets to bring forward the timing of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Seoul stocks were pushed up as investors cheered Tuesday's revised data, which showed the U.S. economy grew 5 percent in the third quarter - the fastest pace in 11 years and indicating the world's largest economy had shifted decisively into higher gear. The won was quoted at 1,105.3 to the dollar as of 0130 GMT, compared to Tuesday's closing rate of 1,102.7. "Investors aren't taking active positions because of the holidays, but the weakening yen is making them inclined to go bearish on the local currency over the possibility of market intervention by financial authorities," said Hong Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin Economic Research Institute. The yen/won cross rate was at 9.1716, lingering just above a 6-year low registered in the previous session. The South Korean financial markets will be closed on Thursday for the Christmas holiday and will resume trading on Friday. South Korean shares edged up on the broad rise in risk sentiment following the U.S. growth figures. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.21 percent at 1,943.05 points as of 0130 GMT. Hyundai Motor rose 2.9 percent on hopes that the automaker will hike its dividend payouts, seen as a bid to win back shareholders in a year highlighted by shrinking earnings and a poorly-received property bid. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2 percent while the junior KOSDAQ moved 0.5 percent higher. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 3 basis points to trade at 108.00. 0130 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,105.3 1,102.7 Yen/won 9.1716/773 9.1597 *KTB futures 108.00 108.03 KOSPI 1,943.05 1,939.02 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)