* KOSPI index nearly flat after Tuesday's tumble * Risk-off sentiment still dominant amid oil plunge * Won lower as foreigners sell local stocks By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 7 South Korean shares drifted near 16-month lows on Wednesday, with risk appetites suppressed by the extended rout in oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.01 percent at 1,882.21 points as of 0150 GMT. The main bourse had its biggest one-day fall in a year on Tuesday as investors across the globe sold risky assets to seek shelter in safe havens. "Weak oil prices and the fallout from a theoretical Greek exit (from the euro) are providing the subtext for a more tangible weakness close to home... fears over an earnings shock," said Kang Hyun-chul, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Korean Air was one of Wednesday's top losers on the main board, plummeting more than 10 percent after announcing a plan to issue 500 billion won ($455.1 million) worth of new shares. Bank shares were stung by risk aversion. Shinhan Financial Group slid 2 percent and Industrial Bank of Korea fell 1.1 percent. Commodity-linked assets such as energy and shipyard counters edged higher, as investors bought them on the dip after heavy recent losses inflicted by falling oil prices. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, gained 0.8 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering was 0.9 percent higher. The KRX Shipbuilding and KRX Energy indices have plunged 53.4 percent and 32.0 percent respectively over a one-year period, the two worst performers out of 17 industry sectors tracked by the main exchange. LG Display was one of Wednesday's few bright spots, rallying 3 percent to extend sharp gains after analysts predicted a rosy first quarter outlook for the screenmaker. The South Korean won reversed early gains to edge lower on Wednesday, as the ongoing global risk flight triggered more foreign capital outflows from domestic equity markets. The local currency was quoted at 1,099.9 to the dollar as of 0150 GMT, compared to 1,098.8 at the end of Tuesday's session. Offshore investors slashed a net 130.4 billion won ($118.7 million) of KOSPI stocks from their portfolios by late morning. March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 3 basis points to trade at 108.37. 0150 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,099.9 1,098.8 Yen/won 9.2488/529 9.2721 *KTB futures 108.37 108.34 KOSPI 1,882.21 1,882.45 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Richard Borsuk)