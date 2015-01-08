* KOSPI posts firm gains as risk aversion dispelled by data, ECB * Samsung Elec up 1.1 pct after Q4 guidance beats expectations * Won edges down as Fed minutes point to early U.S. rate hike By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 8 South Korean shares rebounded firmly on Thursday as investors cheered upbeat U.S. employment data and bet on expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will embark on additional stimulus measures. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.1 percent at 1,905.36 points as of 0150 GMT, pulling away from a 16-month intraday low registered on Tuesday. Data on Wednesday showed the euro zone slipped into deflation for the first time in more than 5 years, raising expectations that the ECB may announce a bond-buying stimulus programme at its next meeting on Jan 22. "An extended oil rout is strengthening deflationary pressure, and with a possible Greek exit (from the euro zone) on the horizon, it seems all but certain that the ECB will use every tool at her disposal to bolster its reflationary efforts," said Samsung Securities in a note to clients. Samsung Electronics gained 1.1 percent after releasing its fourth-quarter earnings guidance shortly before trading hours, which showed estimated profits at 5.2 trillion won ($4.73 billion) for the October-December period, slightly higher than street forecasts. SK Hynix rallied 4.5 percent to outperform the broader market, with analysts tipping the screenmaker to post better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, while several brokerages cut their price target on U.S. rival Micron Technology after a lacklustre revenue forecast. LG Electronics was the other notable outperformer on the main board, surging 4.7 percent as bargain hunters bought them on dips with share prices being seen at historical lows. "Current prices are at levels similar to those seen at the height of the financial crisis, and it's hard to justify such low valuations when their handset division is becoming increasingly profitable," said Ji-san Kim, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. The rally was broad based, with 16 out of the 17 industry sub-indices tracked by the Korea Exchange trading in positive territory. The South Korean won weakened on Thursday as the dollar resumed its broad rally on expectations of an early rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, following the release of minutes from its latest meeting. The local currency was quoted at 1,100.9 to the dollar as of 0150 GMT, compared with 1,099.9 seen at the end of Wednesday's session. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 5 basis points to trade at 108.28. 0150 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,100.9 1,099.9 Yen/won 9.1961/2034 9.2046 *KTB futures 108.28 108.33 KOSPI 1,905.36 1,883.83 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)