* KOSPI drifts lower as plunging oil weighs on energy stocks
* Glovis down 15 pct, Mobis up 11 pct after block deal
collapses
* Won recoups losses as yen rebound soothes intervention
fears
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 13 South Korean shares fell on
Tuesday, weighed by sharp losses in commodity-linked counters as
oil prices resumed falls to plumb 5-1/2 lows.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.17 percent at 1,917.66 points as of 0200 GMT.
Oil refiners and petrochemical shares underperformed, with
SK Innovation sliding 3 percent and LG Chem
falling 2.2 percent.
With the earnings season underway, investors are bracing for
a shock as they worry over the impact of prolonged weakness in
oil prices on fourth-quarter results.
"A significant drop in earnings look to be unavoidable at
this point given the sharp inventory losses which appear likely
extend into the first-quarter as well," said E-Trade Securities
analyst Han Seung-jae, in regards to SK Innovation's earnings
forecast.
Shares in Hyundai Glovis plunged by the daily
bourse limit of 15 percent after a failed $1.25 billion stake
sale in the logistics affiliate of Hyundai Motor
.
Shares in auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis surged
more than 11 percent with investors betting on expectations that
the succession process at Hyundai Motor Group may be gaining
traction, despite its unsuccessful attempt to find buyers for
the Glovis stake.
Hyundai Mobis is now the fifth-largest listing on the KOSPI
by market capitalization following the sharp rally, helping to
push the KRX Automobile sub-index up 3.1 percent, outperforming
the wider bourse.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.12
percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ gained
0.34 percent.
The South Korean won erased early losses to hold
level against the dollar on Tuesday, as a safe-haven rally in
the Japanese yen tempered worries over possible
intervention by the financial authorities.
The won was quoted at 1,081.1 to the dollar as of
0200 GMT, virtually flat compared the 2-month closing high of
1,081.4 seen at the end of Monday's session.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds was
trading flat at 108.58.
Yields on South Korean bonds for all maturities fell to
record-lows on Monday after President Park Geun-hye's comments
on interest rate policy added to expectations of a rate cut,
despite a presidential aide later clarifying that Park's
comments were misinterpreted.
South Korea's central bank will hold a monthly policy
meeting on Thursday, and is widely expected to leave its key
interest rate unchanged, although many analysts were predicting
a rate cut within the next five months.
0200 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,081.1 1,081.4
Yen/won 9.1710/759 9.1377
*KTB futures 108.58 108.58
KOSPI 1,917.66 1,920.95
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)