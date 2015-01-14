* Won up as safe-haven yen advance soothes intervention risk * KOSPI rangebound, Hyundai Glovis extend losses into second day By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 14 The South Korean won scaled a 10-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, as plunging oil prices triggered volatility in global markets and prompted investors to take shelter in the safe-haven yen. A stronger Japanese currency allows investors more flexibility in betting on a higher won because it reduces the prospect of intervention to keep the local currency competitive against the yen. Authorities are keen to ensure that the won is not overly strong given both Japan and South Korea compete in similar product categories overseas. The yen/won cross rate was around 9.18 as of 0200 GMT, pulling further away from a six-year low. "Easing worries over a weakening yen is giving a lot of upside to the won, but investors are mindful of intervention by authorities who may be inclined to apply the brakes at levels below 1,080," said Ma Ju-ok, an economist at Kiwoom Securities. The local currency was quoted at 1,079.2 to the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to 1,083.5 seen at the end of Tuesday's session. The won rose as high as 1,076.4 in early trade, its best intraday level since November 5. South Korean shares were trading nearly flat amid the depressed mood in markets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.09 percent lower to 1,915.37 points as of 0200 GMT. Hyundai Glovis extended steep losses after plunging by the daily limit of 15 percent in the previous session, tumbling more than 7 percent after Hyundai Motor Group failed to sell a $1.25 billion stake in the logistics arm. Battered energy stocks rebounded as investors picked them on the cheap, with SK Innovation gaining 1.7 percent and S-Oil up 3.3 percent. LG Display outperformed, jumping 3.4 percent with many analysts forecasting record fourth-quarter profits for the screenmaker on strong demand and firm panel prices. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.11 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.36 percent. March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 4 basis points to trade at 108.58. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,079.2 1,083.5 Yen/won 9.1767/833 9.1384 *KTB futures 108.58 108.54 KOSPI 1,915.37 1,917.14 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)