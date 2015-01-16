* KOSPI down more than 1 pct amid spate of global volatility
* Won firmer as sharp yen rally tempers intervention risk
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean shares slumped more
than 1 percent on Friday morning, as Switzerland's unexpected
decision to remove its currency cap triggered a wave of
volatility in financial markets worldwide.
The Swiss franc's return to a free-floating currency on
Thursday sent global markets into turmoil, compounding jitters
over plunging commodity prices and slowing global growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.21 percent at 1,891.00 points as of 0200 GMT.
Broad declines were seen all across the main board, with 16
out of 17 industry sub-sectors tracked by the bourse operator
languishing in negative territory while declining shares
outnumbered winners nearly 3 to 1.
Offshore investors were poised for a fifth-straight selling
session, having dumped a net 233.2 billion won ($216.55 million)
worth of KOSPI shares by mid-morning.
GS Engineering & Construction bucked wider
trends to gain 1.5 percent after it won a $2.6 billion
construction deal in Venezuela to build a gas
plant.
Shares in Hyundai Motor pared earlier losses,
down 1.7 percent after a South Korean court ruled partially in
favour of the automaker in a wage dispute with its
workers.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 1.37
percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ edged
0.35 percent lower.
The South Korean won rose against the dollar on
Friday, tracking a sharp rally in the Japanese yen on
safe-haven bids although trimming earlier gains as broad
risk-off sentiments weighed.
The yen/won cross-rate was sitting at 9.2587 as
of 0200 GMT, pulling further away from a six-year low.
A stronger yen gives investors more flexibility in making
bullish bets on the won as it reduces the risk of intervention
by financial authorities to keep the local currency competitive.
"The won's movement is being dictated by the yen/dollar
exchange rate and any moves here could cause positions to turn
on a dime, so investors must be careful of volatility," said Son
Eun-jeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Woori Futures.
The local currency was quoted at 1,077.0 to the
dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared with 1,083.3 seen at the end of
Thursday's session.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 13
basis points to trade at 108.60.
0200 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,077.0 1,083.3
Yen/won 9.2587/767 9.2528
*KTB futures 108.60 108.47
KOSPI 1,891.00 1,914.14
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)