* KOSPI climbs for a 3rd day, tracking the U.S. market
* Won takes a breather before Fed's decision on Thursday
By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, March 17 South Korean shares continued to
climb on Tuesday on anticipation that the Federal Reserve may
push back the timing of interest rate hikes based on
weaker-than-expected fresh U.S. economic data.
The benchmark Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
, which the past two sessions, was up 1.51 percent to
2,017.34 points as of 0235 GMT. On Monday, it closed at 1,987.33
points.
The KOSPI touched its highest since late September in early
trade.
"The chance of early rate hikes in U.S. slightly declined as
the U.S. central bank could become more cautious about
normalizing interest rates during this week's FOMC's meeting,"
said Han Yo-seop, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
Later in the global day, the Federal Open Market Committee
will begin a two-day policy meeting, where many analysts expect
the central bank to drop the word "patient" from its formal
statement.
South Korean market bellwether Hyundai Motor
gained over 3 percent near midday after announcing its plan for
an updated car model.
Brokerage shares outperformed, as they tracked U.S. shares
and were helped by the Bank of Korea's interest rate cut late
last week.
Institutions were poised to be net buyers after a 13-day
selling streak, while individuals dumped around 154 billion won
($136.26 million) of local stocks early in the session.
The South Korean won edged up 0.1 percent rose to
1,130.2 against the dollar as of 0235 GMT from the previous
close at 1,131.5, as the dollar weakened ahead of the Fed
meeting.
"Even if the U.S. central bank deletes the word patient from
its meeting statement, the global market will not react
radically given Janet Yellen's dovish tendencies," said Hong
Seok-chan, a foreign exchange analyst at Daishin Securities.
Bonds were little changed, with lead March futures for
three-year treasury bonds were down 0.04 points at
109.01 by 0235 GMT.
0235 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,130.2 1,131.5
Yen/won 9.3050/106 9.3194
*KTB futures 109.01 109.05
KOSPI 2,017.34 1,987.33
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
($1 = 1,130.2000 won)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)