* Energy shares fall on oil price decline * Won steady as investors await Fed statement By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, March 18 South Korean shares and the won held steady near midday on Wednesday as investors waited to see what signals the Federal Reserve will send after a policy meeting on when U.S. interest rates will start rising. The benchmark Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was nearly flat from the prior session's close, edging down 0.1 percent to 2,028.66 points as of 0220 GMT, compared to Tuesday's close at 2,029.91 points. "Investors want to confirm their expectations that Janet Yellen will not create radical changes to the global economy, while they have already anticipated the Fed's rate hikes will be in June or September," said Park Seok-hyun, an investment strategist in Eugene Investment and Securities. Later in the global day, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its formal statement, which many analysts expect will no longer contain the word "patient." Korean energy sector shares were down after U.S. crude oil hit a six-year low on Tuesday. Big companies S-Oil Corp and SK Innovation Co Ltd both dropped more than 2 percent. Foreigners were poised to become net buyers for a fourth straight day, purchasing 197 billion won ($174.88 million) of local stocks early in the session. The South Korean won rose to 1,126.6 per dollar as of 0220 GMT from the previous close at 1,128.9, with most investors on the sidelines ahead of the Fed statement. Bonds were little changed, with lead June futures for three-year treasury bonds were up 0.04 points at 108.99 by 0220 GMT. 0220 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,126.6 1,128.9 Yen/won 9.2816/871 9.2956 *KTB futures 108.99 108.95 KOSPI 2,028.66 2,029.91 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Richard Borsuk)