* Won soars as investors price in later interest hike by Fed * Shares climb to 6-mth high, in line with Asian peers * Bond futures gain on dovish Fed statement By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, March 19 South Korean won soared against the dollar early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested a less aggressive timeline for normalising interest rates. The South Korean won rose 1.6 percent to 1,112.1 against the dollar as of 0245 GMT from the previous close at 1,129.9 as investors priced in a later start to the Fed's interest rate hikes. The won was trading at a 1-1/2 week high and was poised to mark its biggest daily percentage gain versus the dollar since November 2011. "Unless the dollar weakens any further, we'll see the won blocked from going any higher on caution against possible action from the local authorities to curb the won," a local bank dealer told Reuters. A foreign exchange official warned shortly after the open on Thursday that local authorities were watching markets very closely. The Federal Open Market Committee deleted the word, "patient" in its statement late on Wednesday following its policy meeting, and downgraded its views on the economy and inflation. The statement highlighted the drag on exports from a strong U.S. dollar. South Korean shares touched a near 5-month high, underpinned by shipbuilding and energy counters, which rose 4 percent and 2 percent respectively after U.S. crude oil rebounded from a six-year low on Wednesday. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent to 2,036.70 points as of 0245 GMT, compared to Wednesday's close at 2,028.45. Foreigners were set to become net buyers for a fifth straight day on Thursday, purchasing 152 billion won ($136.86 million) of local stocks early in the session. June futures on three-year treasury bonds added 0.1 points to 109.12 by 0245 GMT. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,112.1 1,129.9 Yen/won 9.2552/607 9.2463 *KTB futures 109.12 109.02 KOSPI 2,036.70 2,028.45 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by)