* Won erases some gains on intervention fears * Shares edge up, movement skittish on currency volatility By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, March 23 The South Korean won firmed on Monday, supported by broad dollar weakness, but gave up some of its earlier gains as investors remained wary of possible intervention by authorities to curb the currency's strength. The won was up 0.4 percent to 1,118.2 to the dollar as of 0235 GMT from the previous close at 1,123.0, after rising as much as 1 percent shortly after markets opened. "The won is expected to linger between 1,110 to 1,130 during the second quarter," Park Yu-na, a foreign exchange and fixed-income analyst at Dongbu Securities. One bank dealer in Seoul also told Reuters local importers were weighing on the won in early trade with their dollar demand. Seoul shares also inched up early on Monday, tracking most of their Asian peers. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent to 2,040.66 points as of 0235 GMT, compared to Friday's close of 2,037.24. Analysts in Seoul said the recent volatility in the dollar-won exchange rate was expected to keep the Kospi in a tight range. Foreigners were set to become net buyers for a seventh straight day on Monday, purchasing 41 billion won ($36.67 million) of local stocks early in the session. June futures on three-year treasury bonds added 0.04 points to 109.26 by 0235 GMT. 0235 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,118.2 1,123.0 Yen/won 9.3090/130 9.2677 *KTB futures 109.26 109.22 KOSPI 2,040.66 2,037.24 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)