By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, March 26 The South Korean won was set to snap a three-day streak of gains early on Thursday, edging lower versus the dollar as local currency dealers said they believed Seoul's foreign exchange authorities were intervening to buy the greenback. The won was trading at 1,103.8 per dollar as of 0308 GMT, about 0.3 percent below the previous close of 1,100.8. "We suspect the FX authorities started their dollar buying around the 1,100 range," said one foreign bank dealer in Seoul. He declined to be identified by name due to the sensitivity of the issue. Another bank dealer said government-backed steps likely pressured the won to the 1,103-1,104 range around midday. South Korean shares also on Thursday, with technology and medical stocks matching declines in similar shares in the U.S. market overnight. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.6 percent to 2,031.8 points, compared to Wednesday's close of 2,042.81. "South Korean shares fell, tracking the U.S. market, but forecasts that local companies' profits are improving are still very much alive," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. The domestic market's losses would be smaller than those in the U.S. overnight, the analyst said. Early in the session, shares in South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were down 2.6 percent. SK Hynix Inc dropped 2.3 percent, and LG Display Co Ltd 034220.KS lost 1.4 percent as of 0308 GMT. Pharmaceutical firms slipped 2.1 percent, with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd leading declines, losing nearly 7 percent. Offshore investors were poised to become net sellers on Thursday, ending nine consecutive days of buying. June futures on three-year treasury bonds edged up 0.03 points to 109.31. 0308 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,103.8 1,100.8 Yen/won 9.2507/563 9.2110 *KTB futures 109.31 109.28 KOSPI 2,031.80 2,042.81 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)