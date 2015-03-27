By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, March 27 The South Korean won was
higher at midday on Friday due to dollar sales by exporters,
which tend to rush in near the end of the month, and it was
headed for its best weekly gain in 11 months.
The won was up 0.3 percent at 1,104.6 per dollar
as of 0240 GMT compared with the previous day's close of
1,108.0. It has risen 1.6 percent so far this week, its best
performance since early April last year.
Analysts said further gains would be capped by caution
related to events in the Middle East.
"The won's gains were limited as air strikes in Yemen by
Saudi Arabia and allies helped lend some support to the
greenback," said analyst Hong Seok-chan at Daishin Securities.
Seoul shares were flat at midday, with the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at 2,021.53 compared with
2,022.56 at Thursday's close.
Shares in some iron and steel product makers rose sharply
after South Korea applied to be a founding member of the
Chinese-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
Histeel Co rose 14.8 percent and Hanil Iron &
Steel was up 9.4 percent.
Shares in NS Shopping made their debut at
211,500 won and then rose to 227,000, compared with an initial
public offering price of 235,000 won.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds added 0.02
point to 109.3 as of 0240 GMT.
0240 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,104.6 1,108.0
Yen/won 9.2527/591 9.2608
*KTB futures 109.3 109.28
KOSPI 2,021.53 2,022.56
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Alan Raybould)