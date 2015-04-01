By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 1 The won rose more than half a percent against the dollar by midday on a globally softer dollar and after South Korea posted a record monthly trade surplus for March. The won was up 0.6 percent at 1,102.9 per dollar as of 0242 GMT on Wednesday from the previous onshore close at 1,109.5. Government data showed earlier in the day that South Korea posted a record $8.4 billion surplus as imports fell much more sharply than exports in March. "The trade surplus was bigger than what we had expected and this added upward pressure on the won when the dollar is losing momentum," said Park Yu-na, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. Meanwhile, South Korean shares fell slightly, hit by declines in U.S. shares, while traders adopted a cautious stance ahead of quarterly corporate earnings due later this month. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.5 percent to 2,029.95 as of 0242 GMT. Market heavyweights Hyundai Motor Co and Samsung Electronics fell 2.4 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO dropped 2.5 percent to its lowest level in more than six years after local media reported that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc had sold its whole stake in the company. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.01 point at 109.50 as of 0242 GMT. 0242 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,102.9 1,109.5 Yen/won 9.2176/224 9.2217 *KTB futures 109.50 109.49 KOSPI 2,029.95 2,041.03 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)