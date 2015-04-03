By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 3 South Korean shares edged up early Friday after modest gains on Wall Street, with construction firms jumping on hopes for more contracts from the Middle East after Iran and world powers reached an agreement on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.2 percent to 2,033.71 as of 0238 GMT. On a weekly basis, it was up 0.7 percent. The sub-index for the construction sector was up 1.9 percent, after rising as much as 2.4 percent to 150.74 points, its highest intraday level since Sept. 25. "The Iran news sent the construction sector higher as a whole because the Middle East region is the largest market for South Korean construction companies," said Kim Se-ryeon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. The won remained nearly flat at 1,095.1 per dollar, compared with the previous onshore close of 1,095.5, as investors awaited U.S. employment figure due later in the day for possible clues on the U.S. interest rate policy. The won was up 0.6 percent so far this week. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.03 point at 109.48 as of 0238 GMT. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,095.1 1,095.5 Yen/won 9.1459/506 9.1062 *KTB futures 109.48 109.51 KOSPI 2,033.71 2,029.07 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)