By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 6 The South Korean won climbed to a two-month high against the dollar by midday on Monday after a weak U.S. jobs report, but gains were limited on caution over possible intervention by the local authorities. The won was up 0.5 percent at 1,086.9 per dollar as of 0230 GMT on Monday after rising as high as 1,085.0, its highest intraday level since Feb 6. It closed at 1,092.7 on Friday. "The dollar will likely remain pressured for some time on easing expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate hike in June," said Park Yu-na, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. The dollar fell globally after U.S. government data out on Friday showed employers added just 126,000 jobs in March, the smallest monthly increase in more than a year. Traders were wary of intervention by local authorities to smooth the won's rise as its value against the yen hovered near seven-year highs. The yen/won rate is set by each currency's movements against the dollar. South Korean shares edged up to a six-month intraday high on views the U.S. payrolls report would delay interest rate hikes by the Fed, and market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rallying ahead of publishing earnings guidance on Tuesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.2 percent to 2,050.18 as of 0230 GMT as Samsung Electronics rose as much as 3.2 percent. "If the first-quarter earnings guide from Samsung comes better than forecast, expectations for the other companies' earnings will also improve," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Hanwha Group reversed early losses to rise 2.5 percent by 0230 GMT after announcing it had won an order of around $2 billion to build additional infrastructure in Bismayah, Iraq. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.03 point at 109.55 as of 0230 GMT. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,086.9 1,092.7 Yen/won 9.1204/245 9.1176 *KTB futures 109.55 109.52 KOSPI 2,050.18 2,045.42 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)