By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, April 6 The South Korean won climbed to a
two-month high against the dollar by midday on Monday after a
weak U.S. jobs report, but gains were limited on caution over
possible intervention by the local authorities.
The won was up 0.5 percent at 1,086.9 per
dollar as of 0230 GMT on Monday after rising as high as 1,085.0,
its highest intraday level since Feb 6. It closed at 1,092.7 on
Friday.
"The dollar will likely remain pressured for some time on
easing expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate hike in
June," said Park Yu-na, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.
The dollar fell globally after U.S. government data out on
Friday showed employers added just 126,000 jobs in March, the
smallest monthly increase in more than a year.
Traders were wary of intervention by local authorities to
smooth the won's rise as its value against the yen
hovered near seven-year highs. The yen/won rate is set by each
currency's movements against the dollar.
South Korean shares edged up to a six-month intraday high on
views the U.S. payrolls report would delay interest rate hikes
by the Fed, and market heavyweight Samsung Electronics
rallying ahead of publishing earnings guidance on
Tuesday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 0.2 percent to 2,050.18 as of 0230 GMT as Samsung
Electronics rose as much as 3.2 percent.
"If the first-quarter earnings guide from Samsung comes
better than forecast, expectations for the other companies'
earnings will also improve," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at
NH Investment & Securities.
Hanwha Group reversed early losses to rise 2.5
percent by 0230 GMT after announcing it had won an order of
around $2 billion to build additional infrastructure in
Bismayah, Iraq.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
0.03 point at 109.55 as of 0230 GMT.
0230 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,086.9 1,092.7
Yen/won 9.1204/245 9.1176
*KTB futures 109.55 109.52
KOSPI 2,050.18 2,045.42
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)