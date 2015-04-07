By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 7 Profit taking pulled South Korean shares from fresh six-month highs on Tuesday, with the benchmark index little changed by midday, but sentiment was supported by better-than-expected earnings guidance from tech giant Samsung Electronics. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,045.01 points as of 0300 GMT, after rising as high as 2,059.09, its best intraday level since Sept. 19, 2014. Samsung Electronics was down 0.1 percent at 1,468,000 won, reversing from an early rise as high as 1,485,000 won, as investors who had rushed to buy the shares recently opted to take profits at the actual release of the guidance. "Samsung was the first major company to release earnings figures for the first quarter and that fact that its earnings beat expectations helped boost the overall sentiment, but profit-taking set in quickly to pressure the KOSPI," said Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK Securities. Samsung Electronics estimated its January-March quarter operating profit at 5.9 trillion won ($5.42 billion), which was down from a year earlier but above an average forecast of 5.3 trillion won by 41 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The sub-index for shipbuilders was up 2.2 percent after a jump in global oil prices, with Hanjin Heavy Industries & Constructions Co Ltd gaining 1.8 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd 2.4 percent. POSCO jumped 5.3 percent to 249,000 won, rebounding from recent losses on expectations of an earnings recovery. On the local currency market, the South Korean won snapped a four-session winning streak as the U.S. dollar rebounded globally after recent sharp declines. The won was down 0.4 percent at 1,089.2 per dollar. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.06 point at 109.58 as of 0300 GMT. 0300 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,089.2 1,084.8 Yen/won 9.1011/17 9.0768 *KTB futures 109.58 109.52 KOSPI 2,045.01 2,046.43 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)