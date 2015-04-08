By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, April 8 The South Korean won fell against
the dollar on Wednesday in line with many other emerging
currencies after the greenback rose more than 1 percent
overnight, resuming a recent upward trend.
The won was down 0.5 percent at 1,094.3 against the
dollar as of 0224 GMT from its previous close at 1,088.5.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, rose 1.22 percent on Tuesday.
Analysts saw little change before the U.S. Federal Reserve
Open Market Committee (FOMC) issued minutes later on Wednesday
for its March meeting.
"Ahead of the FOMC minutes, the won will remain at the 1,090
to 1,100 level today," said Jung Sung-yun, a foreign exchange
analyst at Hyundai Futures.
South Korean stocks climbed on expectations for improved
earnings performance by local companies for the first quarter
after Samsung's quarterly guidance on Tuesday beat expectations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.6 percent at 2,058.59 points.
"KOSPI will continue its gains during the earnings season,
as investors expect local companies to perform better than in
the same period last year," said Seo Myung-chan, an analyst at
Kiwoom Securities.
Refinery stocks rose after U.S. crude approached 2015 highs
on strong job openings data and government forecasts for lower
U.S. crude production growth.
S-Oil Corporation climbed 8.0 percent to 71,800
won, SK Innovation Co Ltd was up 5.9 percent to
108,000 won, and GS Holdings Corporation rose 3.3
percent to 45,150 won.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.02 point at 109.45 as of 0224 GMT.
0224 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,094.3 1,088.5
Yen/won 9.1031/087 9.0994
*KTB futures 109.45 109.47
KOSPI 2,058.59 2,047.03
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Eric Meijer)