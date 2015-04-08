By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 8 The South Korean won fell against the dollar on Wednesday in line with many other emerging currencies after the greenback rose more than 1 percent overnight, resuming a recent upward trend. The won was down 0.5 percent at 1,094.3 against the dollar as of 0224 GMT from its previous close at 1,088.5. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 1.22 percent on Tuesday. Analysts saw little change before the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) issued minutes later on Wednesday for its March meeting. "Ahead of the FOMC minutes, the won will remain at the 1,090 to 1,100 level today," said Jung Sung-yun, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. South Korean stocks climbed on expectations for improved earnings performance by local companies for the first quarter after Samsung's quarterly guidance on Tuesday beat expectations. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,058.59 points. "KOSPI will continue its gains during the earnings season, as investors expect local companies to perform better than in the same period last year," said Seo Myung-chan, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Refinery stocks rose after U.S. crude approached 2015 highs on strong job openings data and government forecasts for lower U.S. crude production growth. S-Oil Corporation climbed 8.0 percent to 71,800 won, SK Innovation Co Ltd was up 5.9 percent to 108,000 won, and GS Holdings Corporation rose 3.3 percent to 45,150 won. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.02 point at 109.45 as of 0224 GMT. 0224 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,094.3 1,088.5 Yen/won 9.1031/087 9.0994 *KTB futures 109.45 109.47 KOSPI 2,058.59 2,047.03 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)