By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, May 11 Seoul shares bounced sharply early
on Monday as investors welcomed China's latest monetary easings
to revive the world's second-largest economy - a major market
for South Korean exporters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1
percent to 2,106.61 points as of 0300 GMT, rebounding after
declining 2.2 percent over the past three sessions.
China lowered its interest rates for the third time in six
months on Sunday. The country is the largest market for South
Korean exports, taking in one-quarter of the total shipments
abroad from the neighbour.
"Investors took China's latest rate cut as an indication
that the global markets will remain flush with abundant
liquidity," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment
& Securities.
Companies with sizable exposure to China rallied, with LG
Chem Ltd up 3.5 percent and AmorePacific Corp
2.8 percent higher.
Movie theatre operator CJ CGV CO Ltd rose by
maximum daily limit of 15 percent early in the session on hopes
of improving earnings.
Brokerage shares outperformed the broad market,
jumping 4.3 percent possibly reflecting the bounce in the
broader market. Samsung Securities Co Ltd and Daewoo
Securities Co ltd jumped 7 percent and 5 percent,
respectively.
Park Sun-ho, an analyst at Meritz Securities, said China's
latest easing steps have also bolstered expectations for South
Korea to cut rates in coming months. "This will keep interest
rates low for some time," he said
Meanwhile, the South Korean won edged down against the
dollar as uncertainty surrounding Greece debt talks remained
elevated. The won stood at 1.089.9 per dollar, compared to the
previous close at 1,088.3.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
0.09 point at 108.94 as of 0300 GMT.
0300 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,089.9 1,088.3
Yen/won 9.0891/940 9.0741
*KTB futures 108.94 108.85
KOSPI 2,106.61 2,085.52
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
