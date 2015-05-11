By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 11 Seoul shares bounced sharply early on Monday as investors welcomed China's latest monetary easings to revive the world's second-largest economy - a major market for South Korean exporters. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1 percent to 2,106.61 points as of 0300 GMT, rebounding after declining 2.2 percent over the past three sessions. China lowered its interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday. The country is the largest market for South Korean exports, taking in one-quarter of the total shipments abroad from the neighbour. "Investors took China's latest rate cut as an indication that the global markets will remain flush with abundant liquidity," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Companies with sizable exposure to China rallied, with LG Chem Ltd up 3.5 percent and AmorePacific Corp 2.8 percent higher. Movie theatre operator CJ CGV CO Ltd rose by maximum daily limit of 15 percent early in the session on hopes of improving earnings. Brokerage shares outperformed the broad market, jumping 4.3 percent possibly reflecting the bounce in the broader market. Samsung Securities Co Ltd and Daewoo Securities Co ltd jumped 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively. Park Sun-ho, an analyst at Meritz Securities, said China's latest easing steps have also bolstered expectations for South Korea to cut rates in coming months. "This will keep interest rates low for some time," he said Meanwhile, the South Korean won edged down against the dollar as uncertainty surrounding Greece debt talks remained elevated. The won stood at 1.089.9 per dollar, compared to the previous close at 1,088.3. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.09 point at 108.94 as of 0300 GMT. 0300 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,089.9 1,088.3 Yen/won 9.0891/940 9.0741 *KTB futures 108.94 108.85 KOSPI 2,106.61 2,085.52 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)