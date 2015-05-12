By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, May 12 The South Korean won fell
to a near four-week low against the dollar early on Tuesday on
safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency and from foreign selling
in Seoul shares.
The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,094.5 per
dollar at 0232 GMT, its lowest since April 15, as the dollar was
in demand in the wake of uncertainties over debt-strapped
Greece. On Monday, the won closed at 1,091.3.
"Despite the Greek uncertainties, the won's fall is expected
to be limited by exporters' demand for settlements," said Jeon
Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures.
Athens paid about 750 million euros to the International
Monetary Fund a day before it was due on Monday, two Greek
finance ministry officials told Reuters, but investors were
still worried about Greece's future payments.
Offshore investors have sold a net 157.5 billion won
($143.9 million) of KOSPI shares over the last four sessions.
Seoul shares edged down as investors' appetite for risky
assets slightly eased on concerns over rising U.S. interest
rates.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.2
percent at 2,093.30 points from the previous close at 2,097.38.
"Overall U.S. market interest rates are increasing now on
expectations that the Fed will hike rates later this year," said
Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK Securities.
Brokerage shares weighed on the main bourse, falling
3 percent with Daewoo Securities Co Ltd and NH
Investment & Securities Co Ltd down 4 percent,
respectively.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.15 points at 108.68.
0232 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,094.5 1,091.3
Yen/won 9.1056/119 9.1269
*KTB futures 108.68 108.83
KOSPI 2,093.30 2,097.38
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)