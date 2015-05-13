By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 13 South Korean shares were set to post their biggest daily gain in three weeks on Wednesday, propped up by cyclical shares gaining on rising global bond yields. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.7 percent to 2,112.09 points as of 0215 GMT, set to mark its sharpest daily gain since April 23. "Cyclical shares such as insurance companies and refineries are outperforming the broad market, as higher bond yields boosted oil prices and inflationary pressures," said Han Yo-seop, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. Shares in SK Innovation Co Ltd, South Korea's leading refinery company, jumped 5 percent with S-Oil Corp and GS Holdings corp both up 3 percent. Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's biggest life insurance company by asset, rose 5 percent after unveiling robust first quarter earnings late on Tuesday. The shares also gained on expectations for higher earnings in the second quarter. The South Korean won inched up as the greenback fell against the euro overnight on jumping German bond yields. The won was quoted at 1,092.7 to the dollar, in line with regional peers. The local currency was up 0.3 percent from the previous close at 1,095.8. "The won is expected to be volatile before EU's GDP data to be released later in the day," said Yuna Park, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.18 points at 108.79. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,092.7 1,095.8 Yen/won 9.1201/264 9.1111 *KTB futures 108.79 108.61 KOSPI 2,112.09 2,096.77 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)