By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 15 The South Korean won edged down early on Friday as investors were waiting for the news conference by the Bank of Korea's governor after the central bank held interest rates steady. The won was down 0.1 percent at 1,091.7 to the dollar as of 0203 GMT from the previous close at 1,090.5. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT). Meanwhile, Seoul shares were almost flat, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at 2,110.99 points, compared with Thursday's close at 2,120.33. Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd was down 4.3 percent after E-Mart Co Ltd, South Korea's largest hypermarket operator, and department store operator Shinsegae Co sold $619 million worth of their holdings in the company. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.1 points at 108.78. 0203 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,091.7 1,090.5 Yen/won 9.1408/456 9.1242 *KTB futures 108.78 108.88 KOSPI 2,110.99 2,120.33 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)