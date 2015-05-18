By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 18 South Korean shares and the won remained nearly flat by midday on Monday as investors took a breather ahead of cues of global economic growth expected later in the week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,012.73 points as of 0234 GMT from the previous close at 2,106.50 points. Investors are keeping a close eye on China's flash HSBC manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for May, as China is South Korea's biggest export market. The data will be released on Thursday. "The stock market is expected to remain steady today," said Kim Jung-hyun, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities. "Once this week passes and some uncertainties are cleared up, the Kospi may rise." Kolon Corp, the parent company of TissueGene Inc, jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent. TissueGene Inc said on Friday the company reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its phase 3 clinical trial of Invossa for patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd was down 4 percent to touch a four-month intraday low after unveiling weak earnings in the first quarter of 2015 on Friday. The South Korean won stood flat against the dollar as the greenback fell after soft U.S. economic data, while concerns over potential intervention by local foreign exchange authorities stemmed the won's decline. The won was quoted at 1,085.2 to the dollar. On Friday, it closed at 1,085.7. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.01 points at 108.82. 0234 Prev close Dollar/won 1,085.20 1,085.70 Yen/won 9.0652/723 9.0753 *KTB futures 108.82 108.81 KOSPI 2,102.73 2,106.50 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)