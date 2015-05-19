By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, May 19 The South Korean won was headed
for its worst fall in nearly two weeks against the dollar on
Tuesday as rising U.S. bond yields sapped appetite for riskier
assets in favour of the dollar.
The won was down 0.7 percent at 1,092.9
per dollar as of 0241 GMT, compared with the previous close at
1,085.6. It was poised to suffer its biggest daily percentage
fall since May 7.
Dealers said the won's decline, however, could be limited as
softer U.S. data and policymaker's remarks suggest the Federal
Reserve will not raise its benchmark interest rate in a hurry.
"The dollar's strength will not likely accelerate further
from here given expectations that the Fed may delay the rate
hike after one of the Fed's policymakers' remarks on Monday,"
said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that faced with
U.S. inflation running too low for too long, the Federal Reserve
should aim to boost inflation above the central bank's 2-percent
target by keeping interest rates near zero until early next
year.
On the Seoul stock market, heavyweight Samsung Electronics
rose more than 2 percent to lead the overall market
after a U.S. appeals court ruled partly in favour of the
company, a rival of Apple Inc.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
quoted up 0.5 percent at 2,123.45 points.
A U.S. court handed a mixed ruling in its latest
intellectual property battle with Apple on Monday.
Daum Kakao, the country's leading Internet
portal and mobile messaging service operator, jumped 4 percent
after saying it planned to take over Locnall, a local
navigation-related application developer.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.01 points at 108.79.
0241 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,092.9 1,085.6
Yen/won 9.1013/076 9.0788
*KTB futures 108.79 108.80
KOSPI 2,123.45 2,113.72
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
