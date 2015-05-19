By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 19 The South Korean won was headed for its worst fall in nearly two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as rising U.S. bond yields sapped appetite for riskier assets in favour of the dollar. The won was down 0.7 percent at 1,092.9 per dollar as of 0241 GMT, compared with the previous close at 1,085.6. It was poised to suffer its biggest daily percentage fall since May 7. Dealers said the won's decline, however, could be limited as softer U.S. data and policymaker's remarks suggest the Federal Reserve will not raise its benchmark interest rate in a hurry. "The dollar's strength will not likely accelerate further from here given expectations that the Fed may delay the rate hike after one of the Fed's policymakers' remarks on Monday," said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that faced with U.S. inflation running too low for too long, the Federal Reserve should aim to boost inflation above the central bank's 2-percent target by keeping interest rates near zero until early next year. On the Seoul stock market, heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose more than 2 percent to lead the overall market after a U.S. appeals court ruled partly in favour of the company, a rival of Apple Inc. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted up 0.5 percent at 2,123.45 points. A U.S. court handed a mixed ruling in its latest intellectual property battle with Apple on Monday. Daum Kakao, the country's leading Internet portal and mobile messaging service operator, jumped 4 percent after saying it planned to take over Locnall, a local navigation-related application developer. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 points at 108.79. 0241 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,092.9 1,085.6 Yen/won 9.1013/076 9.0788 *KTB futures 108.79 108.80 KOSPI 2,123.45 2,113.72 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)