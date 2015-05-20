By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 20 The South Korean won slipped on Wednesday as the dollar was bolstered by U.S. housing data and steep losses in the euro. The won was down 0.6 percent at 1,095.1 per dollar as of 0253 GMT, compared with the previous close at 1,088.1. If the won's losses are sustained through the close, it would mark the biggest daily percentage fall since May 7. "The ECB's comment hit the euro and underpinned the dollar, but the won will remain above the 1,100 level today," said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Exporters' demands for settlements and foreigners' buying in local equities also supported the won, she said. Offshore investors were set to become net buyers for a seventh straight day on Wednesday, purchasing 68 billion won ($62.09 million) of local stocks early in the session. The euro fell on Tuesday, especially against the dollar, after Benoit Coeure, a top European Central Bank official, said the bank will accelerate the pace of money printing to buy government bonds over the next two months. Strong U.S. housing data on Tuesday gave hopeful signs for a better second quarter in the world's largest economy. Seoul shares edged up as the ECB news stoked expectations of more global funds flowing into the local market, with brokerage and medical stocks leading the charge. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,131.77 points, poised to gain for a third straight session. It closed at 2,120.85 on Tuesday. Brokerage shares were up 3 percent with 20 out of 21 issues in the sector rising. The rally came after the Korea exchange said on Tuesday that the daily price movement band for stocks listed on the country's two main exchanges will be doubled to 30 percent up or down from June 15. Pharmaceutical shares outperformed the broad market, up 6 percent, on expectations for a stronger performance in coming quarters thanks to earlier investment in research and development, analysts said. Winners slightly outnumbered losers 413 to 393. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.14 points at 108.89. 0253 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,095.1 1,088.1 Yen/won 9.0572/641 9.0669 *KTB futures 108.89 108.75 KOSPI 2,131.77 2,120.85 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)