By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 21 South Korean shares were set to snap a three-day winning streak on Thursday as investors took profits after the benchmark index rose to a three-week high in the previous session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,126.39 points as of 0238 GMT, after rising 1.6 percent over the past three sessions. On Wednesday, the Kospi posted its highest close since April 29. "Tepid trading was highly expected today as investors seek further catalysts to fuel the market," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, an analyst at Kyobo Securities. "Investors will not actively trade shares ahead of the long weekend." South Korean markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday to mark Buddha's birthday. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which makes up for 13 percent of the main bourse's market value, slid 1.4 percent after rising 3.5 percent combined over the last two days. Brokerage shares were down 1.5 percent after gaining 5.7 percent in the previous session, with 20 out of 21 issues in the sector falling on Thursday. Korea Electric Power Corp slid 1.7 percent after jumping 3.9 percent on Wednesday. Losers outnumbered winners 474 to 330. Despite Thursday's losses, offshore investors were poised to be net buyers on the main exchange for an eighth straight session, with net purchases of KOSPI shares over 961 billion Korean won ($876.96 million) as of end-Wednesday. Meanwhile, the South Korean won rebounded against the dollar as the won was bolstered by exporters' demand for the greenback and foreigners' buying in domestic equities. The won joined most of regional peers in climbing against the dollar on stronger expectations U.S. interest rates will remain near zero until later in 2015 after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its April policy meeting. The local currency was up 0.2 percent at 1,093.7 per dollar, compared with the previous close at 1,088.1. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.03 points at 108.87. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,093.7 1,096.0 Yen/won 9.0276/355 9.0243 *KTB futures 108.87 108.84 KOSPI 2,126.39 2,139.54 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)