By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 22 South Korean shares rose by midday on Friday, while the won gained on the dollar as another set of soft U.S. economic data virtually put paid to any lingering chance of the Federal Reserve starting its rate-tightening cycle as early as in June. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent at 2,139.04 points as of 0234 GMT. "The weak economic data last night eased uncertainties over Fed's rate decision, so investors are continuing to bet on riskier-assets on the belief the flush global liquidity will sustain for a while," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Finance. The U.S. economic data on Thursday showed home resales falling in April and manufacturing activity on the backfoot in May. Shipbuilding, energy and chemical shares bolstered the main bourse after oil prices rose overnight. Shipbuilders outperformed the broad market, up 5.3 percent. Hankuk Carbon Co Ltd and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd jumped 8 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Energy and chemical shares rose 4 percent with SK Innovation, the leading refinery in the local market, rallied 5 percent. S-Oil was up 4.4 percent. Overnight, oil prices jumped more than 2 percent, with Brent its biggest rally in more than a week. Foreigners were set to be net buyers for the ninth consecutive session, with net purchases of KOSPI shares worth over 1.015 trillion won ($929.99 million) as of end-Thursday. In the currency market, the weak U.S. data crimped demand for the dollar and boosted the South Korean won, which was also underpinned by domestic exporters' demand for settlements and foreign buying of local shares. But the upside in the local currency was limited by concerns that foreign exchange authorities might intervene to check its strength against the Japanese yen. The won was up 0.2 percent at 1,091.5 per dollar, compared with the previous close at 1,094.0. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.05 points at 108.89. South Korean markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday to mark Buddha's birthday. 0234 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,091.5 1,094.0 Yen/won 9.0220/275 9.0230 *KTB futures 108.89 108.84 KOSPI 2,139.04 2,122.81 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)