By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 27 South Korean shares were on course for their largest daily fall in nearly 5 months by midday on Wednesday, as investors backed off emerging markets after robust U.S. data made a Federal Reserve rate hike more likely this year. Offshore investors were set to snap a buying streak that had lasted ten days, selling a net 163 billion won ($147.39 million) worth of shares by midday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.7 percent at 2,107.94 points as of 0251 GMT, and unless it rallies by the close the index stood to post its biggest daily percentage fall since January 6. Brokerage shares underperformed the broader market, falling by 3.6 percent with all 21 issues in the sector down. Pharmaceutical shares slid 3.4 percent. Hyundai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd plunged 11 percent and Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd was down 5.3 percent. "When stock markets crumbled, those shares that have been rising recently,like brokerage and pharmaceutical shares, suffered stronger corrections," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 2.79 percent. Cheil Industries Inc jumped 6.7 percent to a new record-high after saying on Tuesday it will acquire affiliate Samsung C&T Corp by September. Samsung C&T rose 8.2 percent. The South Korean won fell to a near two-month low early in the session, as the dollar was broadly stronger on growing expectations for a Fed rate hike. The won was down 0.5 percent at 1,106.7 per dollar, after falling as low as 1,109.3, the lowest level since March 31. The won's losses, however, were limited by local exporters' demand for month-end settlements, traders said. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.11 points at 109.09. 0251 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,106.7 1,101.0 Yen/won 9.9916/963 8.9898 *KTB futures 109.09 108.98 KOSPI 2,107.94 2,143.50 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)