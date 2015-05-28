By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 28 South Korean shares rebounded by midday on Thursday, reflecting a general trend as global markets heaved with relief after Greece said it had started to draft an agreement with creditors, lowering the prospect of a default. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), as of 0244 GMT, was up 0.7 percent at 2,122.53 points from the previous close at 2,107.50. It fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday. "Risk-on sentiment was improved temporarily today on easing Greek woes, but investors were still wary of the pace of greenback's rally," said Kim Yun-seo, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. He pointed out the strong dollar was a key risk in the main bourse. Pharmaceutical shares rose 2.9 percent after falling 2.4 percent on Wednesday. Thirty-four out of 38 issues in the sector were up, with Keunwha Pharmaceutical Co Ltd up 7.5 percent and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp up 6.6 percent. Shares of Samsung SDS Co Ltd and Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd jumped 9.3 percent and 7 percent on expectations they would benefit from restructuring of their respective groups, as third-generation business leaders prepare for succession, analysts said. Foreign investors were likely to be net buyers, having purchased 91.5 billion won ($82.58 million) worth of KOSPI shares by midday. The South Korean won fell against the dollar for a third straight session as the greenback continued its rallies after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday she expected the U.S. central bank to raise rates this year. The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,108.3 per dollar, compared with the previous close at 1,105.5. The won touched 1,110.8, its weakest since March 31. "The upside in the won was capped by concerns that foreign exchange authorities may intervene to check its strength against the Japanese yen," said Jeon Seung-Ji, a foreign-exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. The won, however, was bolstered by domestic exporters' demand for settlements and foreign buying of local shares, she added. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.05 points at 109.15. 0244 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,108.3 1,105.5 Yen/won 8.9379/422 8.9621 *KTB futures 109.15 109.10 KOSPI 2,122.53 2,107.50 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)