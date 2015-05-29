By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 29 South Korean government bond prices rose across the board early on Friday as a batch of soft economic indicators prompted investors to ratchet up the chance of an additional interest rate cut. The benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield was quoted at 2.350 percent at the end of the morning session, down 6 basis points on the day and the liquid 3-year yield dipped 3.7 basis points to 1.761 percent. The Korea Financial Investment Association publishes official quotations on the government bonds twice a day. "Today's industrial output data and a sentiment index were tepid, and in addition the weakening yen also boosted expectations for a rate cut," said Seo Hyang-mi, a fixed-income analyst at HI Investment & Securities. South Korea's industrial output fell in April for a second straight month on monthly terms, slipping at the fastest clip since January as weak exports cut demand. Earlier in the day, a central bank survey showed local manufacturers were at their gloomiest mood in four months toward the coming month's business prospects. The lead June futures on 3-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 points to 109.30 as of 0244 GMT, after touching a high of 109.33, their loftiest level since April 24. As the yen's weakness persisted against the major currencies, a senior South Korean government official warned of "smoothing operations" to keep the won's value against the yen from appreciating too fast. The won was down 0.2 percent at 1,107.5 per dollar, compared with the previous close at 1,105.8. It held steady against the dollar after the official's warning but slightly weakened against the yen. Meanwhile, Seoul shares edged up on bargain hunting after a heavy selloff earlier in the week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,120.22 points. "The KOSPI has been recovering from Wednesday's heavy losses, and the dollar halted its bullish tone temporarily, which helped ease investors' anxiety," said Kim Yun-seo, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. Hyundai Motor rose 1.3 percent after falling to a more than 3-month closing low on Thursday. Steelmaker POSCO rose 1.5 percent. 0244 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,107.5 1,105.8 Yen/won 8.9522/570 8.9351 *KTB futures 109.30 109.15 KOSPI 2,120.22 2,110.89 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)