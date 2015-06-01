By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, June 1 South Korean shares slid to
three-week lows by midday on Monday as concerns over Greece's
debt problems sapped appetite for riskier assets, and on fall in
tourism-related stocks due to worries about Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
Also weighing on sentiment, data showed South Korean exports
in May suffered their worst annual fall in nearly six years. But
the data could pressure the central bank to cut interest sooner
than expected.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.8 percent at 2,098.13 as of 0315 GMT, after falling as
low as 2,086.00, its lowest since May 8. It closed at 2,114.80
on Friday.
Tourism-related stocks took a beating on concerns over
decline in number of tourists coming to South Korea after China
said a 44-year-old South Korean man had tested positive for
MERS.
"Investors will keep an eye on Greece debt issues closely in
June, and MERS temporarily weighed on investors risk-on
sentiment," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment
& Securities. He noted that shares related to Chinese tourists
underperformed.
Asiana Airlines Inc fell 5.7 percent due to
recovering oil prices and concerns over declining travel demand.
AmorePacific Corp, a leading cosmetics firm in
South Korea, was down 3.2 percent and Hotel Shilla Co Ltd
shed 4.2 percent.
Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading
a net 58 billion won ($52.2 million) worth of KOSPI shares by
midday.
The South Korean won fell to a 10-week low early in
the session as investors were wary of intervention by local
exchange authorities to trim the won's strength to the Japanese
yen.
The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,111.7 per
dollar, after touching as low as 1,114.7, the lowest level since
March 23.
"The yen's fall against the dollar and tepid export data are
the factors of investors' worries," said Jeon Seung-Ji, a
foreign-exchange analyst at Samsung Futures.
The won's losses, however, will be limited by local
exporters' demand for month-end settlements, she added.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.01 points at 109.37.
0315 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,111.7 1,108.2
Yen/won 8.9514/560 8.9570
*KTB futures 109.37 109.38
KOSPI 2,098.13 2,114.80
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
