By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 2 South Korean shares fell to near four-week lows by midday on Tuesday as exporters were hit by concerns that a weak yen will undercut price competitiveness against Japanese rivals. Investor risk appetite was also affected after South Korea reported the first two deaths from an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) that has affected 25 people in two weeks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.1 percent at 2,078.38 as of 0316 GMT from the previous close at 2,102.37. It touched a low of 2,076.16, the lowest since May 7. "Two main factors for the today's market are a soft yen and MERS, particularly this level of the yen can hurt performances of car makers, tourism companies and duty-free shops," said Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK Securities. "In the past, disease-related risks had eased swiftly in local markets, but the past is the past, can't say that MERS will do so in the markets," he added. The sub-index for transport equipment companies underperformed the broader market, losing 6 percent. Market heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co, the world's fifth-biggest automaker together with affiliate Kia Motors , fell 8.4 percent to 141,500 won after sinking as low as 140,000, its weakest since Sept. 1, 2010. Kia Motors also slid 4.9 percent. Tourism-related stocks also fell on worries that the number of tourists coming to Seoul may decline on MERS fears. Hanatour Service Inc was down 7.3 percent and Hotel Shilla Co Ltd shed 3.4 percent. The South Korean won slid to a 10-week low as investors were wary of intervention by local exchange authorities to check the won's strength against the yen. The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,113.8 to the dollar, after sliding as low as 1,116.9, its lowest since March 23. The dollar climbed above 125 yen early in the session for the first time since late 2002 as the greenback rose after strong U.S. data overnight. "Local exporters' demand for month-end settlements still exists, but the amount looks modest now," said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.14 points at 109.50. 0316 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,113.8 1,110.2 Yen/won 8.9239/291 8.9336 *KTB futures 109.50 109.36 KOSPI 2,078.38 2,102.37 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)