By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 4 The South Korean won slid against the dollar by midday on Thursday with investors wary of a weakening Japanese yen, raising the possibility of intervention by foreign exchange authorities. The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,108.2 to the dollar from the previous close at 1,104.7. Overnight, the yen/won cross rate fell as low as 8.8769, the lowest in more than seven years. Investors concerned a weak yen could undercut price competitiveness of local exporters against Japanese rivals. "The won recently mirrored the yen's trend, rather than the dollar, on worries of sluggish exports," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Meanwhile, Seoul shares were poised to break a three-day losing streak on hopes Greece would stave off debt default, and as bargain hunters locked in recently battered shares related to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 2,081.14 from the previous close at 2,063.16. Overnight, Greece's international creditors signalled they were ready to compromise to avert a default. Amorepacific Corp, maker of cosmetic products popular with Chinese tourists, rose 5.4 percent and Hanatour Service Inc gained 3.9 percent. Those tourism-related shares declined earlier this week on concerns that tourism demands for coming to Seoul may decline due to MERS. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which makes up for 13 percent of the main bourse's market value, was up 4.9 percent after it said on Wednesday after markets closed that the company had no plan to merge with Samsung SDS Co Ltd, while Samsung SDS slid 7.3 percent. Samsung C&T Corp was up 12 percent, after a U.S.-based hedge fund said it took a stake in C&T and criticised an all-stock takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc as unfair. Cheil Industries Inc also gained 6.3 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.01 points at 109.23. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,108.2 1,104.7 Yen/won 8.9003/049 8.9041 *KTB futures 109.23 109.22 KOSPI 2,081.14 2,063.16 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds