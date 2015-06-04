By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, June 4 The South Korean won slid
against the dollar by midday on Thursday with investors wary of
a weakening Japanese yen, raising the possibility of
intervention by foreign exchange authorities.
The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,108.2 to the
dollar from the previous close at 1,104.7.
Overnight, the yen/won cross rate fell as low as
8.8769, the lowest in more than seven years. Investors concerned
a weak yen could undercut price competitiveness of local
exporters against Japanese rivals.
"The won recently mirrored the yen's trend, rather than the
dollar, on worries of sluggish exports," said Yuna Park, a
foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Meanwhile, Seoul shares were poised to break a three-day
losing streak on hopes Greece would stave off debt default, and
as bargain hunters locked in recently battered shares related to
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.9 percent at 2,081.14 from the previous close at 2,063.16.
Overnight, Greece's international creditors signalled they
were ready to compromise to avert a default.
Amorepacific Corp, maker of cosmetic products
popular with Chinese tourists, rose 5.4 percent and Hanatour
Service Inc gained 3.9 percent. Those
tourism-related shares declined earlier this week on concerns
that tourism demands for coming to Seoul may decline due to
MERS.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
which makes up for 13 percent of the main bourse's market value,
was up 4.9 percent after it said on Wednesday after markets
closed that the company had no plan to merge with Samsung SDS Co
Ltd, while Samsung SDS slid 7.3 percent.
Samsung C&T Corp was up 12 percent, after a
U.S.-based hedge fund said it took a stake in C&T and criticised
an all-stock takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc
as unfair. Cheil Industries Inc also gained 6.3
percent.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
0.01 points at 109.23.
0238 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,108.2 1,104.7
Yen/won 8.9003/049 8.9041
*KTB futures 109.23 109.22
KOSPI 2,081.14 2,063.16
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Eric Meijer)