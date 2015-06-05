By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 5 South Korean shares edged down by midday on Friday as growing alarm over incidents of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) sapped sentiment. South Korea confirmed the death of a fourth victim of MERS on Friday, following an outbreak of the virus in the country. "Investors worried that MERS could weigh on domestic consumption and deter tourists from coming to South Korea," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,065.11 from the previous close at 2,072.86. Lingering uncertainties over Greek aid deal with creditors also made investors more risk averse, after Athens overnight delayed a payment to the international Monetary Fund (IMF) due on Friday. Beyond the broader trend, Samsung C&T Corp gained 7.9 percent to a near seven-month high as a major investor's opposition to Cheil Industries Inc's $8 billion takeover offer sparked hopes for improved terms. LG Display Co Ltd slid 3 percent on earnings outlook woes due to falls in panel prices. Hanatour Service Inc fell 2.5 percent. Amorepacific Corp, a maker of cosmetic products popular with Chinese tourists, slid 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, foreigners were set to be net buyers for the seventh consecutive session. During the last six days, offshore investors purchased a net 933.1 billion won ($839.72 million) of KOSPI shares as of end-Thursday. South Korean won edged up against the dollar as local exporters' demand for month-end settlements and foreign buying of local equities supported the won. The won was down 0.2 percent at 1,111.2 to the dollar from the previous close at 1,113.9. "The won's gains would be capped on worries over foreign exchanges' intervention to check the won's strength to the yen , ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the global day," said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign-exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.13 points at 109.33 mirroring falls in U.S. long-term Treasury debt yields and a pullback in German bond yields. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,111.2 1,113.9 Yen/won 8.9250/335 8.9449 *KTB futures 109.33 109.20 KOSPI 2,065.11 2,072.86 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)