(Corrects company name in paragraph 8 to Samsung C&T, not Samsung S&T; corrects to refer to a major investor in Samsung C&T, not in Cheil) By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 8 The South Korean won slid to a near 11-week low on Monday and Seoul shares slipped to a near 2-month low after robust U.S. jobs data underpinned expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates as early as September. The won was down 0.9 percent at 1,120.8 against the dollar as of 0305 GMT after the local currency opened as low as 1,123.0, the lowest intraday level since March 20. It closed at 1,111.1 on Friday. Data showed on Friday U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 280,000 last month, the largest gain since December. The won fell on Monday after the U.S. data beat expectations and the dollar posted a 13-year high against the yen on Friday, said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. "Recently, the won was sensitive to the level of Japanese yen per dollar, rather than the greenback itself," she added. However, the won's losses should be limited by exporters' demand for settlements, Park said. On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,064.54 from the previous close of 2,068.10. The KOSPI touched as low as 2,056.50, the weakest intraday level since April 9. Cheil Industries Inc and Samsung C&T Corp fell 3.1 percent and 2 percent, respectively, on profit-taking. The two previous sessions, Cheil rose 8.1 percent and Samsung C&T was up 19.8 percent after a major investor in Samsung C&T opposed Cheil's offer to take over the Samsung unit. Naver Corp, South Korea's largest web portal operator, was up 3.7 percent on bargain-hunting after a four-day losing streak. Meanwhile, a seven-day streak of offshore investors being net buyers of KOSPI shares was on track to end. They had sold 3.5 billion won ($3.12 million) worth by midday. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.04 points at 109.34 as of 0305 GMT. 0305 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,120.8 1,111.1 Yen/won 8.9334/380 8.9418 *KTB futures 109.34 109.30 KOSPI 2,064.54 2,068.10 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,120.5000 won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)