By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, June 10 The South Korean won edged
down against the dollar early on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of
Korea's (BOK) rate decision due on Thursday, with growing
expectations for a rate cut.
The won was down 0.1 percent at 1,120.4 as of
0233 GMT from the previous close at 1,118.9.
The outbreak of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS) in South Korea was widely seen as bumping up pressure on
the central bank to cut interest rates.
Fifteen out of 28 analysts surveyed in Reuters poll forecast
the BOK would trim its monetary policy rate by 0.25 percentage
point to a record-low 1.50 percent.
"Growing expectations for a rate cut is a key factor
weighing on the won today," said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange
analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Seoul shares pared early gains and held steady by midday on
concerns over the prevalence of MERS and on prospects for the
U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike as early as September.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
nearly flat at 2,064.90 points, compared with the previous close
at 2,064.03. The KOSPI climbed as high as 2,080.03 points right
after the markets opened.
The KOSPI opened higher on easing concerns about possible
capital outflows from the local stock markets after global index
complier MSCI said it would hold off including China-listed
shares in its broader emerging markets index.
The outbreak of MERS, however, sapped the risk-on sentiment.
South Korea's health ministry on Wednesday said two more people
had died from the outbreak and reported 13 new cases, taking the
total to 108.
"MSCI's decision on China 'A' shares is good news for local
stock market, but still there's no special momentum for
large-cap stocks," said Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK
Securities.
SK Innovation Co Ltd, a local refinery, and
S-OIL Corp rose 3.7 percent and 2 percent,
respectively, after prices for crude oil, gasoline and diesel
jumped more than 3 percent overnight.
Samsung C&T Corp jumped 7.7 percent recovering
some of its losses from earlier this week, as an $8 billion
takeover bid from sister firm Cheil Industries Inc
was challenged.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.01 points at 109.33 as of 0233 GMT.
0233 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,120.4 1,118.9
Yen/won 9.0027/095 9.0097
*KTB futures 109.33 109.34
KOSPI 2,064.90 2,064.03
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)