By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 10 The South Korean won edged down against the dollar early on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Korea's (BOK) rate decision due on Thursday, with growing expectations for a rate cut. The won was down 0.1 percent at 1,120.4 as of 0233 GMT from the previous close at 1,118.9. The outbreak of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in South Korea was widely seen as bumping up pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates. Fifteen out of 28 analysts surveyed in Reuters poll forecast the BOK would trim its monetary policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to a record-low 1.50 percent. "Growing expectations for a rate cut is a key factor weighing on the won today," said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Seoul shares pared early gains and held steady by midday on concerns over the prevalence of MERS and on prospects for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike as early as September. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was nearly flat at 2,064.90 points, compared with the previous close at 2,064.03. The KOSPI climbed as high as 2,080.03 points right after the markets opened. The KOSPI opened higher on easing concerns about possible capital outflows from the local stock markets after global index complier MSCI said it would hold off including China-listed shares in its broader emerging markets index. The outbreak of MERS, however, sapped the risk-on sentiment. South Korea's health ministry on Wednesday said two more people had died from the outbreak and reported 13 new cases, taking the total to 108. "MSCI's decision on China 'A' shares is good news for local stock market, but still there's no special momentum for large-cap stocks," said Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK Securities. SK Innovation Co Ltd, a local refinery, and S-OIL Corp rose 3.7 percent and 2 percent, respectively, after prices for crude oil, gasoline and diesel jumped more than 3 percent overnight. Samsung C&T Corp jumped 7.7 percent recovering some of its losses from earlier this week, as an $8 billion takeover bid from sister firm Cheil Industries Inc was challenged. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 points at 109.33 as of 0233 GMT. 0233 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,120.4 1,118.9 Yen/won 9.0027/095 9.0097 *KTB futures 109.33 109.34 KOSPI 2,064.90 2,064.03 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)