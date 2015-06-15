By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, June 15 South Korean shares eased on
Monday as investors shunned riskier assets due to fears that
Greece could default following a breakdown in talks with
creditors, and because of caution ahead of this week's Federal
Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood
at 2,044.85 points as of 0321 GMT, 0.4 percent down from the
previous close, though off an early low of 2,033.72 - the
weakest intraday level since April 3.
"Right after the markets opened, Greek issues weighed on
KOSPI, but the main bourse has corrected slightly," said Cho
Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Yuanta Securities Finance.
He added "even if Greece is in default, there will be no big
shock like a U.S. financial crisis."
Investors were also cautious ahead of the two day meeting of
the FOMC, starting Tuesday, which should give some clues to the
timing of a widely anticipated increase in interest rates.
The market reaction of doubling the KOSPI's daily price band
was muted on the first day of the new policy.
Cheil Industries Inc fell 6.6 percent to a near
three-week low on uncertainty over whether its $8 billion
all-stock takeover bid for Samsung C&T Corp could
succeed. Samsung C&T also lost 2.4 percent.
Local carriers Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and
Asiana Airlines Inc fell more than 5 percent,
respectively, on declines in travel demand due to the outbreak
of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS). The outbreak in
South Korea is the largest outside Saudi Arabia.
The South Korean won edged down against the dollar as
investors shun riskier assets after Greece failed to reach a
debt deals with its creditors.
The won was down 0.2 percent at 1,116.8 per
dollar from the previous close at 1,114.7.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
0.03 points at 109.29 as of 0321 GMT.
0321 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,116.8 1,114.7
Yen/won 9.0435/467 9.9998
*KTB futures 109.29 109.26
KOSPI 2,044.85 2,052.17
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)