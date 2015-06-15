By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 15 South Korean shares eased on Monday as investors shunned riskier assets due to fears that Greece could default following a breakdown in talks with creditors, and because of caution ahead of this week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 2,044.85 points as of 0321 GMT, 0.4 percent down from the previous close, though off an early low of 2,033.72 - the weakest intraday level since April 3. "Right after the markets opened, Greek issues weighed on KOSPI, but the main bourse has corrected slightly," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Yuanta Securities Finance. He added "even if Greece is in default, there will be no big shock like a U.S. financial crisis." Investors were also cautious ahead of the two day meeting of the FOMC, starting Tuesday, which should give some clues to the timing of a widely anticipated increase in interest rates. The market reaction of doubling the KOSPI's daily price band was muted on the first day of the new policy. Cheil Industries Inc fell 6.6 percent to a near three-week low on uncertainty over whether its $8 billion all-stock takeover bid for Samsung C&T Corp could succeed. Samsung C&T also lost 2.4 percent. Local carriers Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc fell more than 5 percent, respectively, on declines in travel demand due to the outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS). The outbreak in South Korea is the largest outside Saudi Arabia. The South Korean won edged down against the dollar as investors shun riskier assets after Greece failed to reach a debt deals with its creditors. The won was down 0.2 percent at 1,116.8 per dollar from the previous close at 1,114.7. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.03 points at 109.29 as of 0321 GMT. 0321 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,116.8 1,114.7 Yen/won 9.0435/467 9.9998 *KTB futures 109.29 109.26 KOSPI 2,044.85 2,052.17 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)